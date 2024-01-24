Bands will rock stages this weekend

Buckle up for another week of vibrant music throughout West Milford.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Casey Ferriola returns to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m. Expect a captivating performance that will set the perfect tone for the weekend.

Head over to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m. to witness the Other Band’s eclectic repertoire, spanning rock ‘n’ roll, blues and R&B. Get ready to dance the night away.

The Chris Raabe Band takes the stage at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., at 8 p.m. Be prepared to be mesmerized by Raabe’s impeccable guitar skills and seamless fusion of soul and rock.

Wayne Bilotti will deliver his mix of acoustic tunes starting at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

The Down2Earth Band takes the stage at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m. for a lively performance.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Expect a melodic set with Mychal Kelly’s solo performance at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, at 2 p.m. Enjoy the intimate ambiance and soulful tunes.

J&S Roadhouse hosts the Hellhounds at 3 p.m. Get ready to enjoy the raw energy of their rocking blues.

D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, presents the Trent & Ossi Duo at 4 p.m. Dive into a musical journey spanning the decades, from the ’60s to today.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Unleash your inner rock star at Old School Pub’s karaoke night. Gather your friends for a fun night out starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 1

The Billy Courtman Band returns to the Vreeland Store, treating the audience to a selection of favorite tunes, starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2

Kick off the weekend with Growing Old Disgracefully at the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. Enjoy the traditional bluegrass tunes that will transport you to another era.

J&S Roadhouse hosts the Underclassmen at 7 p.m. Brace yourself for a night of electrifying rock covers.

Mike Brocato will craft the soundtrack for your night beginning at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub.

Troy Rusnack will spin musical magic at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

