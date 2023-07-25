Bluegrass players to start off weekend

Bask in the sounds of summer all week long with live music all over town.

The weekend kicks off with a celebration of 10 years of Festivals, Food & Friends at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. Saturday with the foot-tapping beats of Growing Old Disgracefully, playing their traditional bluegrass songs. At 2 p.m., cousins Rupert & Scheetz will grace the stage with their modern approach to bluegrass, showcasing their mandolin and acoustic guitar skills while treating the audience to their captivating compositions.

As the sun sets, Timepeace will take the stage at 6 p.m., delivering classic rock hits that will have the crowd singing along.

Meanwhile, at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, DRB will rock the stage from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, infusing the night with high-energy tunes.

At the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, Brian Fitzpatrick and the Band of Brothers will perform songs inspired by classic rock with folk sensibilities starting at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, the celebratory mid-summer festival at the Vreeland Store continues starting at 10 a.m. with the Kootz. Groove to their timeless blend of classic rock, pop, R&B and blues. From 1 to 3 p.m., Pishy Cloots will transport you with their Scottish, Irish and bluegrass tracks, showcasing their fast fingers and soulful energy.

In the afternoon, J&S Roadhouse will come alive with Country Comfort performing from 3 to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Heist duo will be at the Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 3 p.m., entertaining the crowd with their acoustic guitar-based mix spanning the decades from the 1960s to current artists.

The week continues with more musical treats. On Monday, July 31, the Friends of the West Milford Library’s Summer Concert Series returns to the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave. The Wood Hippie Band combines fingerstyle guitar and traditional, contemporary and original melodies starting at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Old School Pub invites everyone to showcase their vocal talents at their karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

The West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, will host Ed Seifert on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Starting at 3:30 p.m., he will play tunes drawing inspiration from legends such as Van Morrison, Neil Young and Elvis Costello.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the dynamic duo of John & Gus returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Country Comfort will grace Bubbling Springs Gazebo, , 1468 Macopin Road, with country hits in the township’s Summer Concert Series.

At 9 p.m., Soapbox Radio will play at Old School Pub.

The week wraps up Friday, Aug. 4 with Billy Courtman taking the stage at the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m., filling the air with soul-stirring acoustic tunes.