Brass bands offer study of contrasts

Whether you’re browsing the West Milford Farmer’s Market, soaking in the brass quartet at New Jersey Botanical Garden or catching your favorite local acts, there’s plenty of entertainment to enjoy.

Saturday, June 8

Enjoy the sunset and catch a performance by Brother Jerome in the Cidery Sunset Series starting at 5 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. The $10 cover charge includes a free beer or cider.

Casey Ferrioli brings his acoustic tunes to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m.

The Funkrust Brass Band will play at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17-A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 6 p.m. The band offers a unique blend of post-apocalyptic disco punk brass music.

At 7 p.m., Country Comfort returns to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, with the top country hits.

Tony Caggiano performs at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Bring your friends for a night of karaoke at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 9

Sean O’Flynn performs acoustic tunes at 2 p.m. in Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

The Arborline plays at the Trail’s End Taphouse, offering folk-rock tunes, also at 2 p.m.

Starting at 3 p.m. the Hellhounds will perform rockin’ blues at J&S Roadhouse.

The Let It Rain duo will take the stage at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, June 11

Enjoy karaoke night at Old School Pub & Grill, starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12

Stroll around West Milford’s Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, enjoying the tunes of Peter Sando beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 13

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Brian St. John visits the Vreeland Store with a performance starting at 6 p.m.

The Lost Dogs take over at the Trail’s End Taphouse at the same time, bringing you a mix of rock, folk, Outlaw Country and bluegrass.

Friday, June 14

The Strings Attached Band will rock out at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden at 6 p.m. with a $10 cover charge.

The Fermenter’s band will perform at the same time at the Vreeland Store.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., Central Brass will perform a wide range of musical genres at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood.

3D Rhythm of Life will bring its tropical Latin soul tunes to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, at 7 p.m. The group features Mike Tate, Lenny Underwood and Tony Romano.

Also at 7 p.m., the Other Band brings its musical liveliness to J&S Roadhouse, offering a wide range of rock ‘n’ roll, blues, country and R&B.

The powerhouse group Raw Deal takes over at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper.

No Time Lost steps into the spotlight, playing its blend of pop and rock covers and top 40 hits, at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub.

