Cars, rock and fireworks Saturday

Get ready for a week filled with live music and summer fun with classic cars, energetic performances and a fireworks display.

Saturday, July 6

Classic car and classic rock enthusiasts may visit a Classic Car Show at Murphy’s, 85 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y., for a performance by Vinyl Tap at 1 p.m.

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., continues its Cidery Sunset Series with an energetic show by Tangent at 5 p.m.

Visit the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, for a fireworks display and a rock ‘n’ roll set by the band 105.

The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, welcomes Ciro Patti to the stage at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m., belt your heart out with karaoke at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, July 7

Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, will host Sean O’Flynn for an afternoon acoustic set starting at 1 p.m.

At 3 p.m., the Rick Savage Trio will bring their soulful selections to the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake.

Nailed Shutt will deliver bluegrass tunes lakeside at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

The Beach Pavilion at Cove Castle will feature the Mighty Spectrum Band for a mighty rock show kicking off at 7 p.m.

Monday, July 8

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy an outdoor concert at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave. The Friends of West Milford Township Library presents the fun and eclectic group the Kootz playing rock, soul and blues starting at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9

It’s another karaoke night at Old School Pub; get ready to sing your favorite songs starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

Starting at 6 p.m. the Billy Courtman Band returns to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

At 7 p.m., the Harrisons will deliver a special duo performance in the Bubbling Springs Concert Series at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road.

Friday, July 12

Singer-songwriter Gary Link will entertain at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

The Kootz will play your favorite rock ‘n’ roll hits at 6:30 p.m. at New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood.

Hunka Bunka will take the stage at the Grasshopper while Tommy Vodka presents a solo set at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, both at 8 p.m.

At 9 p.m., enjoy your classic rock fix with Driving Kim Crazy at Old School Pub.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com