Catch the flow of music

Saturday, May 17

Start the party early with the Free Shrimp Band playing classic rock at 5 p.m. in Pennings Farm Market’s Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

Then head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m. as Stone Flower delivers a sizzling tribute to Santana plus other classic rock favorites.

At 8 p.m., catch the DeLear Brothers bringing their crowd-pleasing sound to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Close out the night with DJ Matty spinning dance-floor grooves starting at 10 p.m. at Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, May 18

Sunday offers a relaxed yet eclectic musical journey starting at 2 p.m., when the Lost Dogs Duo takes the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., blending rock, folk, outlaw country and bluegrass into an easygoing afternoon mix.

At 3 p.m., choose between Mychal Kelly’s acoustic vibes at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, or High Strung’s blend of country and classic rock at J&S Roadhouse.

The Let It Rain duo showcases dynamic vocals, harmonies, and a stellar selection led by James Dawson and Kylie Rain at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, May 20

Unleash your inner rock star at Karaoke Night at Old School Pub starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, May 23

Kick off the weekend with Marc Von Em at 6 p.m. in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, where soulful guitar and vocals take center stage.

The Ken Flood Trio brings its laid-back, folksy jams to Trail’s End Taphouse at 6:30 p.m.

Eternally Doors launches an electrifying, note-for-note tribute to the Doors at J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m.

Seconds Duo cover hits at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.

Tony Caggiano offers a solo set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub at the same time.

Rated R Band rocks Old School Pub with powerhouse vocals and rich harmonies spanning rock, funk, blues, country and pop at 10 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com