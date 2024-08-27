Celebrate holiday with music outdoors

Labor Day weekend is packed with live music events, offering everything from acoustic performances and classic rock to karaoke and Southern blues.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Begin your day with Will Hinck at the Lakeside Farmers Market in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., where he’ll perform acoustic versions of hits from the ‘60s to today at 11 a.m. at Winstanley Park, 210 Windermere Ave.

At 5 p.m., head to Pennings Farm Cidery’s Sunset Series, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., featuring Vinyl Tap playing classic rock favorites. The $10 cover charge includes a complimentary cider or beer.

Catch Brian Fitzpatrick rocking J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., Ladies of the ‘80s will bring nostalgic, female-fronted classics to the Greenwood Lake Summer Concert Series at Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Strings Attached brings pop and rock favorites to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the Tony Vee All Stars get funky in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

Southbound delivers deep-cut Southern rock, covering hits from the Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more, at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

At 4 p.m., Kobi & Al bring their acoustic selection to Pennings Farm Cidery.

The Nikki Briar Trio delivers Southern rock at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at the same time.

Stone Flower will rock the night with a high-energy tribute to Carlos Santana and other rock ‘n’ roll legends at 5 p.m. at Cove Castle.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, for an 8 p.m. karaoke night where you can sing your favorite tunes and enjoy a lively atmosphere.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Visit the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, for local goods and a live performance by Peter Sando starting at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Jeremy Langdale brings his solo acoustic set to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 6

Enjoy acoustic folk with the Arborline in Pennings Beer Garden at 6 p.m.

Trail’s End Taphouse hosts a soulful blues performance by the Robert Hill Band featuring Paulina Hill at the same time.

At 7 p.m., High Noon delivers country and Southern rock at J&S Roadhouse.

Ron Ossi plays his favorite tunes at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

