Celebrate the harvest with music

Fall into fun with two harvest festivals and a diverse lineup of live musical performances this week.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Will Hinck brings his acoustic set of hits from the ’60s to today to the Greenwood Lake (N.Y.) Farmers Market at Winstanley Park, 210 Windermere Ave., at 11 a.m.

At noon, the Kootz kick off the 12th annual Harvest Festival at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, with classic rock and classic hits. Erika Sherger follows with an indie Americana set at 3 p.m. and the Back Porch Jug Band plays a blend of jug band and folk tunes starting at 6 p.m. The festival includes food specials, cocktails and vendors.

Our Lady of Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt, holds its annual Harvest Festival featuring live DJ music, a barbecue tent and family activities from noon to 8 p.m. Reminisce Band takes the stage there at 6 p.m., playing nostalgic covers.

Whiskey Crossing performs country favorites at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., at 4:30 p.m. The $5 cover charge will be waived for U-Pick apple-pickers.

At 5 p.m., local legends Unexplained Bacon return to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, with its signature jam rock sound

The energy ramps up at 7 p.m. with the Hellhounds bringing its hard-hitting rock sound to Pee Wee’s Birthday Bash for St. Jude at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Rick Barth plays a solo acoustic set at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Rupert and Scheetz kick off the morning at 11 a.m. at the Vreeland Store’s Harvest Festival. The Fermenters take the stage at 2 p.m.

Also at 2 p.m., Gregg Hollister serenades the crowd with his smooth sounds at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake.

At 3 p.m., the rock band Mimicking Mars will energize the crowd at Pennings Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike.

Simultaneously, Little Nikki’s Radio brings its high-energy cover songs to J&S Roadhouse.

OCD Band offers a unique blend of upbeat tunes at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, also at 3 p.m.

The Fabulous Rhythm Aces deliver rock ’n’ roll at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

At 8 p.m., head over to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, for your weekly dose of fun-filled karaoke.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Enjoy the acoustic melodies of John Sheehan while browsing local goods at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, at 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Starting at 6 p.m., the Jeremy Langdale Band brings its powerful mix of rock, blues and soulful vocals to the Beer Garden at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

Josh Admirand returns to the Vreeland Store also at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Shoot the Moon hits the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse, providing an upbeat mix of tunes for your listening and dancing pleasure.

The Dylan Doyle Trio brings its signature blend of blues, funk and soul to Cove Castle Restaurant at 7 p.m. With Joe Mulhaupt and Bram Kincheloe joining in, this performance promise rich, funky grooves in a lakeside setting.

The Other Band returns to J&S Roadhouse with its crowd-pleasing mix of rock, country and R&B also at 7 p.m.

The fun continues at 8 p.m. as Seconds Duo delivers a lively set at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge.

Tony Caggiano’s performance at the Grasshopper Irish Pub also begins at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com