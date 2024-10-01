Celebrate the season with music

Several events this weekend will feature musical performances along with fall activities, such as hayrides and pumpkin painting.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Start your morning at Harvest Fest in the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood, where you’ll find hayrides, pumpkin painting, crafters and live music from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission and $5 for parking. The festival supports NJBG, a nonprofit member support group that maintains the garden.

Or make your way to the Lakeside Farmers Market, 210 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y., starting at 11 a.m., where singer-songwriter Dani Zanoni will perform a set.

Don’t miss Brave Delta Echo at 3 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. For a $5 cover charge, or free with an apple-picking reservation, you can enjoy the live set while sipping cider, rounding out a perfect autumn day.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Start your day at 9 a.m. at the renowned Applefest in Warwick. With more than 200 craft vendors, dozens of food stalls, live entertainment on multiple stages and a children’s carnival, there’s fun for the whole family. The music lineup spans folk to rock, with local and regional performers.

At 2 p.m., visit Pennings Farm Cidery for the Dan Brother band, bringing its powerful mix of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll to the stage.

If you’re more in the mood for acoustic sounds, visit Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, where Wood Hippie will be performing its unique blend of fingerstyle guitar, traditional, contemporary and original American music.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 8 p.m. for karaoke, where you can show off your singing skills or just enjoy the fun.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

It’s one of the last afternoons to enjoy the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, with a 3:30 p.m. acoustic performance by local favorite Maribyrd.

Thursday, Oct. 10

At 6 p.m., Ragtime Millionaires brings its unique blend of American roots music and classic instrumentals to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, featuring a mix of original songs and timeless tunes.

At 6:30 p.m., Jeremy Langdale takes the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse for an acoustic set of soulful favorites.

Friday, Oct. 11

Jon Zanger takes the stage at 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

At 7 p.m., get ready to rock with Blame It On The Girl, a high-energy New Jersey party rock band, as it lights up the stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Jimmy Lee brings his country tunes to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge, at 8 p.m.

