Celebrate the songs of Oz

Saturday, Oct. 19

Barktoberfest is back at Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, with a day of live music, games and fun in support of SAFE House Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. with Krissie and Mike, whose lively set blends pop and rock influences. It concludes with Black Radish playing its eclectic cover tunes starting at 9 p.m.

Also at 2 p.m., DUG the Band will perform at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., delivering a mix of classic rock covers from past decades ($5 cover or free with U-Pick Apple reservations).

Singer-songwriter Josh Admirand brings his acoustic sound to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Nailed Shutt takes the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., with a jam grass Americana performance.

DRB delivers high-energy rock covers at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., the Wayne Bilotti Duo brings a mix of classic hits to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Sunday, Oct. 20

The Chris Raabe Band brings its powerful fusion of blues and rock to Pennings Farm Cidery at 2 p.m.

At the same time, the Friends Piano Concert Series presents “Over the Rainbow: The Musical Magic of Oz” at the West Milford Township Library, 1470 Union Valley Road. Pianist Jay Daniels will take the audience on a nostalgic journey through the classic songs of “The Wizard of Oz” franchise, celebrating the 85th anniversary of the beloved musical.

At 3 p.m., High Strung returns to J&S Roadhouse, delivering a high-energy performance that blends country favorites with rock anthems.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Get ready to grab the mic as karaoke returns to Old School Pub, starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Maribyrd will perform her folk singer-songwriter acoustic melodies at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Singer-songwriter Al Bazaz will take the stage at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, showcasing his captivating songs and melodic guitar work.

At 6:30 p.m., Smittie brings soulful selections to Trail’s End Taphouse.

At 7 p.m., Myles Mancuso, a multi-instrumentalist and dynamic singer-songwriter, will perform at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake.

Friday, Oct. 25

Growing Old Disgracefully will showcase traditional bluegrass at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

At 7 p.m., catch Ray Longchamp at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, or enjoy bluesy vibes with Poppa Chubby and Mike Merritt at Cove Castle.

Raw Deal hits the stage at J&S Roadhouse with its rock ‘n’ roll powerhouse tunes at the same time.

At 8 p.m., No Filter performs rock cover tunes at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge, while Ray Delear delivers acoustic melodies at Grasshopper Irish Pub.

Unhinged returns to Old School Pub at 9 p.m., featuring five friends from New Jersey and New York’s top cover bands.

