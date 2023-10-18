Choice of country, rock, pop, jazz

As autumn blankets West Milford in its vibrant colors, it’s time to immerse yourself in the magic of music, with a range of live performances this weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 21

The talented songwriting duo and local favorites Rupert and Scheetz kick off the musical journey from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy their enchanting melodies in the cozy ambiance of the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

Celebrate at an early Halloween party at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road. Rock out to country and classics of the High Strung band during this spooky celebration starting at 7 p.m.

If you’re looking for an evening of jazz, don’t miss the Jerry Vivino Quartet’s performance at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., starting at 7 p.m. This quartet is led by Vivino, an esteemed saxophonist whose musical influences include legendary artists such as John Coltrane and Cannonball Adderley.

For those who crave some rock and country tunes, Rob Gorny will be performing at the new Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 7:30 p.m.

Head to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 9 p.m. for a performance by the electrifying duo the Harrisons.

Over at the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, the No Time Lost band will be playing starting at 9 p.m. Expect a dynamic mix of pop and rock covers, including top 40 hits and classics.

Sunday, Oct. 22

For a laid-back Sunday afternoon, make your way to the Cove Castle Restaurant from 1 to 3 p.m. The Mike Jackson Trio will be performing soothing afternoon jazz, providing the perfect soundtrack for your Sunday relaxation.

If you’re still in the mood for some rock, head to J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m., where the New Jersey-based rock cover band Strange Behavior will be taking the stage, ensuring that your weekend ends on a musical high.

Thursday, Oct. 26

From 6 to 8 p.m., experience some old-timey bluegrass at the Vreeland Store with a performance by Singing for Supper.

Friday, Oct. 27

The weekend starts with a bang as the OCD band takes the stage at the Vreeland Store from 6 to 8 p.m. This eclectic rock band features an impressive lineup, including Amy Goff, Chuck Burgi, Vinnie DeMasi and Dave Faulkner.

If you’re in the mood for more of No Time Lost’s tunes, head to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m., where they will perform, ensuring another evening of great music.

At Baldo Bistro, singer-songwriter John Irizarry will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The Strangers will be performing a mix of fun dance and sing-along music spanning from the ’60s to today’s top 40 hits for a night of fun at the Grasshopper, starting at 9 p.m.

Black Radish will deliver engaging performance covers and originals starting at 9 p.m. at the Old School Pub,

For a Halloween-themed evening, head to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, at 9 p.m. You may enjoy karaoke, pumpkin carving and a Halloween costume contest.

