Church draws crowds to annual Christmas craft fair

West Milford. The West Milford Presbyterian Church’s annual Christmas Craft Fair drew strong community turnout with dozens of local vendors, festive performances, and homemade wreaths, celebrating the town’s creativity and togetherness.

West Milford Presbyterian Church /
| 23 Nov 2025 | 04:29
    Visitors peruse the Christmas Craft Fair.
    Visitors peruse the Christmas Craft Fair. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Riley Brand of West Milford Boy Scout Troop 44 looks through a wreath. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Riley Brand of West Milford Boy Scout Troop 44 looks through a wreath. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Sebastian Vicious, Connor West, Greg Ketchan, James Fulton,all of West Milford Boy Scouts Troop 44, stand with some wreaths. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Sebastian Vicious, Connor West, Greg Ketchan, James Fulton,all of West Milford Boy Scouts Troop 44, stand with some wreaths. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Nancy Fedorchak and Fritz Homberg of Gnancy's Gnomes are shown. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Nancy Fedorchak and Fritz Homberg of Gnancy’s Gnomes are shown. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    Jill Canty of West Milford and her daughter are shown.
    Jill Canty of West Milford and her daughter are shown. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    The West Milford Players perform.
    The West Milford Players perform. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)

The West Milford Presbyterian Church held its annual Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 22, and the event was well attended by the community.

The atmosphere was welcoming, with more than 40 local vendors spread throughout three buildings. There were a variety of unique crafts and handmade gifts.

Boy Scout Troop 44 contributed their creativity by selling fresh wreaths they made themselves, while the West Milford Players delighted everyone with cheerful Christmas carols. The church, along with donations from Inserra Supermarket (West Milford ShopRite), offered delicious food that brought people together over meals and conversation.

The fair showcased the creativity and generosity of our town, reflecting the strong sense of togetherness that makes West Milford so special.