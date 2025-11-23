Church draws crowds to annual Christmas craft fair

The West Milford Presbyterian Church held its annual Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 22, and the event was well attended by the community.

The atmosphere was welcoming, with more than 40 local vendors spread throughout three buildings. There were a variety of unique crafts and handmade gifts.

Boy Scout Troop 44 contributed their creativity by selling fresh wreaths they made themselves, while the West Milford Players delighted everyone with cheerful Christmas carols. The church, along with donations from Inserra Supermarket (West Milford ShopRite), offered delicious food that brought people together over meals and conversation.

The fair showcased the creativity and generosity of our town, reflecting the strong sense of togetherness that makes West Milford so special.