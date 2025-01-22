Classic, Southern or alternative rock

Saturday, Jan. 25

Kick off your evening at 6:30 p.m. with the River Grass Trio, bringing its jams to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for a dose of Southern rock as Southbound performs at 7 p.m.

The Wayne Bilotti Duo returns to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m.

If high-energy ’90s alternative rock is more your vibe, catch My Anxiety at 8:30 p.m. at Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, delivering an electrifying set of covers.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Raw Deal will take the stage at J&S Roadhouse starting at 3 p.m.

Release the Houndz Duo plays alternative/pop rock favorites at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at the same time.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Head to Old School Pub at 8 p.m. for a fun-filled karaoke night.

Friday, Jan. 31

Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., hosts Midnight Slim and Laurie Ann, who will set the tone with soulful selections at 6 p.m.

The Ken Flood Trio takes the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Delis brings his captivating guitar skills to the Grasshopper Irish Pub at 8 p.m.

Wrap up the evening with classic rock favorites as Vinyl Tap rocks Old School Pub starting at 9 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com