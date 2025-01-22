x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Classic, Southern or alternative rock

WEST MILFORD. Take the stage yourself for karaoke Tuesday at Old School Pub.

West Milford /
| 22 Jan 2025 | 11:53
    My Anxiety performs Saturday night at Old School Pub in Hewitt. (Photo courtesy of My Anxiety)
    My Anxiety performs Saturday night at Old School Pub in Hewitt. (Photo courtesy of My Anxiety)
    Raw Deal plays Sunday afternoon at J&amp;S Roadhouse. (Photo courtesy of Raw Deal)
    Raw Deal plays Sunday afternoon at J&S Roadhouse. (Photo courtesy of Raw Deal)

Saturday, Jan. 25

Kick off your evening at 6:30 p.m. with the River Grass Trio, bringing its jams to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for a dose of Southern rock as Southbound performs at 7 p.m.

The Wayne Bilotti Duo returns to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m.

If high-energy ’90s alternative rock is more your vibe, catch My Anxiety at 8:30 p.m. at Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, delivering an electrifying set of covers.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Raw Deal will take the stage at J&S Roadhouse starting at 3 p.m.

Release the Houndz Duo plays alternative/pop rock favorites at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at the same time.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Head to Old School Pub at 8 p.m. for a fun-filled karaoke night.

Friday, Jan. 31

Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., hosts Midnight Slim and Laurie Ann, who will set the tone with soulful selections at 6 p.m.

The Ken Flood Trio takes the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Delis brings his captivating guitar skills to the Grasshopper Irish Pub at 8 p.m.

Wrap up the evening with classic rock favorites as Vinyl Tap rocks Old School Pub starting at 9 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com