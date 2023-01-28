x
Classical music concert today in Ringwood

28 Jan 2023
Ringwood Friends of Music will present the GIL String Trio performing music by Mozart, Bach, Beethoven and Wiancko at Saturday, Jan. 28.

The 60-minute concert will be at 3 p.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church, 145 Carletondale Road, Ringwood.

Admission is free and the location is wheelchair-accessible.

To attend, please register names by email at ringwoodfriendsofmusic@gmail.com

To insure social distance, each concert is limited to 25 families. Email us if your plans change. If needed, we will open same-day identical concerts.

Vaccinations and face covers are strongly encouraged. If you receive a positive test for COVID-19 or have any symptoms in the days before an event, please do not attend.

For information, call (973) 962-9025 or 216-4017.