Concert series begins Monday

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library have hosted summer concerts on Monday evenings for 23 years behind the former township library next to the municipal building.

Because that building is undergoing renovations, the concerts will be held this summer under a green-and-white tent at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave.

All concerts begin at 7 p.m. Lemonade and homemade cookies will be served.

In case of rain, the concerts will move indoors.

The Kootz, performing a mix of classic rock, pop and blues, will kick off the concerts July 10.

The rest of the schedule:

July 17: The Openers, playing hard-hitting rock.

July 24: Bob Magnuson Quintet, a jazz group with sax, bass, keyboard and vocals.

July 31: Wood Hippie, playing American blues, bluegrass and ragtime.

Aug. 7: Eric Kerssen Trio, a family trio playing jazz.

Aug. 17: Hudson’s Crossing, a trio of gentle, classical guitars.

The Friends of the West Milford Township Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization that raise funds through an annual membership drive, book sales, special programs, events and donations.