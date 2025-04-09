x
Dance - and sing - to the music

WEST MILFORD. DJ Dance Party planned Saturday at Trail’s End Taphouse in Greenwood Lake.

| 09 Apr 2025 | 10:48
    The Heist Duo will play Friday, April 18 at Jimmy Geez North in Oak Ridge. (Photo courtesy of the Heist Duo)
    Wind Up Monkey performs Friday, April 18 at J&amp;S Roadhouse. (Photo courtesy of Wind Up Monkey)
Saturday, April 12

Saturday night is stacked with energy-packed performances.

At 7 p.m., head to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., for a DJ Dance Party featuring DJ Sweet Cheeks. Expect pulsing beats, flashing lights and high-energy vibes all night long.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, hosts DRB, a rock ‘n’ roll band guaranteed to bring the noise, also at 7 p.m.

Multi-instrumentalist Kaelan Delaney takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, delivering a dynamic solo set.

Cap off the night at 9 p.m. with karaoke at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, where you can take the mic and show off your vocals.

Sunday, April 13

Ease into your Sunday with a mix of classic rock and acoustic melodies.

Starting at 3 p.m., J&S Roadhouse welcomes Raw Deal, a rock ‘n’ roll powerhouse with a bold and gritty sound.

The Chas & Joe Duo will be serving up laid-back acoustic tunes at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, April 15

Tuesday night means karaoke fun at Old School Pub & Grill. Get ready to sing your favorite songs starting at 8 p.m.

Friday, April 18

Kick things off at 6 p.m. with Time Peace Trio at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., as it takes you on a nostalgic journey through ’60s and ’70s classics with rich three-part harmonies.

Trail’s End Taphouse hosts Dickie & Friends, a lively mix of talented musicians known for their crowd-pleasing setlists and infectious stage presence, at 6:30 p.m.

Wind Up Monkey, a genre-blending cover band that rolls out hits in rock, country, pop and more, takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m.

Solo artist Mike Brocato takes the stage for an intimate performance at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub.

Also at 8 p.m., the Heist Duo brings its lively, acoustic guitar-based mix of throwbacks and modern tunes to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.

The Openers serve up more rockin’ fun at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com