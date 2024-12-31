x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Double dose of karaoke plus disco

WEST MILFORD. ‘GWL Grow’s Movie & Music Night’ planned at Trail’s End Taphouse in Greenwood Lake.

West Milford /
| 31 Dec 2024 | 04:07
    Nashville recording artist Nikki Briar performs Sunday afternoon at D’Boathaus in Hewitt. (Photo courtesy of Nikki Briar)
    Nashville recording artist Nikki Briar performs Sunday afternoon at D’Boathaus in Hewitt. (Photo courtesy of Nikki Briar)
    Rated R Band will play Friday, Jan. 10 at Old School Pub in Hewitt. (Photo courtesy of Rated R Band)
    Rated R Band will play Friday, Jan. 10 at Old School Pub in Hewitt. (Photo courtesy of Rated R Band)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Kick off your weekend with a night of fun at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, which hosts a karaoke night starting at 9 p.m. Whether you’re channeling your inner rock star or belting out pop classics, this is your chance to take the stage and shine.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Head over to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 3 p.m. for a performance by Nashville recording artist Nikki Briar. She is known for her captivating country-rock sound.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

The midweek blues don’t stand a chance with Old School Pub & Grill’s weekly karaoke night. Join the fun starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Unwind at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., with “GWL Grow’s Movie & Music Night,” starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Get ready to boogie down at Disco Night at Trail’s End Taphouse, starting at 7 p.m. Groove to classic disco hits under neon lights, sip on signature cocktails, and immerse yourself in a glittering, funky atmosphere.

Head to Old School Pub at 10 p.m. for a live performance by Rated R Band. This high-energy group is celebrated for its powerful vocals and killer three-part harmonies. Rated R Band delivers a dynamic mix of rock, funk, blues, soul, country and pop, featuring songs from the ’60s through today.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com