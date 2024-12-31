Double dose of karaoke plus disco

Saturday, Jan. 4

Kick off your weekend with a night of fun at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, which hosts a karaoke night starting at 9 p.m. Whether you’re channeling your inner rock star or belting out pop classics, this is your chance to take the stage and shine.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Head over to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 3 p.m. for a performance by Nashville recording artist Nikki Briar. She is known for her captivating country-rock sound.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

The midweek blues don’t stand a chance with Old School Pub & Grill’s weekly karaoke night. Join the fun starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Unwind at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., with “GWL Grow’s Movie & Music Night,” starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Get ready to boogie down at Disco Night at Trail’s End Taphouse, starting at 7 p.m. Groove to classic disco hits under neon lights, sip on signature cocktails, and immerse yourself in a glittering, funky atmosphere.

Head to Old School Pub at 10 p.m. for a live performance by Rated R Band. This high-energy group is celebrated for its powerful vocals and killer three-part harmonies. Rated R Band delivers a dynamic mix of rock, funk, blues, soul, country and pop, featuring songs from the ’60s through today.

