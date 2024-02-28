Duos performing on several stages

As the winter chill slowly gives way to the warmth of spring, West Milford’s live music scene is gearing up. The week ahead will feature performances ranging from soulful acoustic melodies to high-energy cover tunes.

Saturday, March 2

Bobby Campbell will present a soulful evening at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

The Wonderloaf show returns at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, serving up a slice of musical fun.

Sunday, March 3

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., hosts Kobi & Al at 2 p.m. They will treat the audience to an enchanting acoustic duo performance.

Little Nikki’s Radio takes the stage at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse with its high-energy cover tunes.

D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, welcomes the dynamic singer-songwriter duo Michael Holmes and Terry McDonough at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5

Take a mid-week break with a night of karaoke starting at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt. Unwind and let your inner superstar shine as you belt out your favorite tunes.

Thursday, March 7

At 6 p.m., D’Boathaus hosts the Strings Attached duo, delivering their energizing classic rock repertoire.

At the same time, the Vreeland Store features Billy Courtman performing his laid-back melodies.

Friday, March 8

Close out the week at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, at 7 p.m., when the Als, featuring Alice Leon and Al Greene, take the stage with their acoustic power duo performance. Expect a night of fresh acoustic covers and original music.

