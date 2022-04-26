x
‘Dying on Stage’ to be performed at DeMarco’s

West Milford. The Mysterical Players will present “Dying on Stage” at Demarco’s Restaurant on May 5 and 12. Some proceeds will honor families in needs.

| 26 Apr 2022 | 10:49

    The Mysterical Players & DeMarco’s Restaurant will present “Dying on Stage at the restaurant, located at 1926 Union Valley Road on Thursday, May 5 and 12 at 7:30 p.m.

    For $35, attendees will get a full dinner which includes, salad, bread, penne’ vodka, chicken parm., and mini cannoli,

    Some proceeds from performance will be dedicated to Chuck Enering Soup Kitchen (to help feed local families). A donation bin is available at Demarco’s Restaurant as well.

    There will be a maximum of 35. for tickets go to www.mystericalplayers.com. Call 973-506-9386 for questions.