‘Elf the Musical Jr.’ onstage tonight

The West Milford Players will present two holiday shows in December at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

“We are so pleased to bring these wonderful performances to you and your families this holiday season,” said Erika Crocco, president of the West Milford Players.

“The Players have been working so hard on these incredible shows, and it is a tremendous joy to bring some smiles to you all. Please come out not only to support the theater but to support our wonderful causes during these times.”

”Elf the Musical Jr.” will be performed Dec. 1-2 and 8-9. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Based on the holiday film, the fish-out-of water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in a quest to find his true identity.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 senior citizens and students. They may be purchased online at www.wmplayers.org

In keeping with the West Milford Players tradition, donations will be accepted for the Manilow Music Project, which helps underfunded school music programs by donating instruments and equipment and providing scholarships nationwide.

“Tis The Season to Sing, A Holiday Sing Along” will be presented Dec. 15-17.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10.

Feel free to bring an unwrapped toy for the church’s toy drive.

On Dec. 15, there will be a Guessing Candy Game and on Dec. 16 an Ugly Sweater Contest. On Dec. 17, come meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For information, call the West Milford Players hotline at 973-697-4400.