Enjoy performances by the lake

For Memorial Day weekend, there’s an exciting lineup of live performances, from rock and reggae to acoustic sets and karaoke.

Saturday, May 25

SoulFlora, 2713 Route 23 #5A, will come alive with a performance by DnA at 4 p.m.

The Black Dirt Bandits take the stage with their country hits in the Sunset Series at 5 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. The cover charge is $10.

Reggae enthusiasts may head to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 7 p.m. to enjoy Brother Jerome’s lakeside performance.

For those craving high-energy hits, Strange Behavior will be rocking J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, also starting at 7 p.m.

If you’re looking to showcase your vocal talents, the Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, offers a karaoke night beginning at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Sunday kicks off with an acoustic set by Kobi & Al at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

Naughty Humphrey returns to J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m. for a session of classic cover tunes.

Simultaneously, the Open Space, 97 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, will host a unique performance of “Beyond Jazz” at 3 p.m. This event features J. Brunka, Brian Kastan, Ed Littman, Rick Savage, Steve Skye, Ian Smit and Joe Vincent Tranchina, who will create a mesmerizing soundscape of improvised music.

Strings Attached will perform a lakeside set at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road.

Tuesday, May 28

Old School Pub hosts another night of karaoke at 8 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Pennings Farm Market will feature NailedShutt at 6 p.m., offering a duo performance of alt-country tunes in the beer garden.

OCD will perform at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, starting at 6 p.m.

The 3M Band will bring its renditions of hits by the Beatles, Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles to the Cove Castle at 7 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse will host Sweet Spot for an unplugged session of upbeat rock covers at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., choose between Country Comfort’s cozy country tunes at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, and country singer-songwriter Matt Gillert performing at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

