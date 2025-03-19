Enjoy the magic of live music

Saturday, March 22

The Jimmy Santa Band, featuring Jim “Chubbs” Heimbuch on vocals and percussion, Lindsey Jones on vocals, John Rhodes on guitar and keyboards, and Erwin Kreiner on bass and guitar, performs at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

D’Evil’ish Duo brings an electrifying blend of country, blues and rock ‘n’ roll to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Strange Behavior takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for a high-energy rock set.

The Harrisons light up Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, with their fun and eclectic mix of genres at 8 p.m.

The night wraps up with A Bad Day Band delivering an explosive rock performance at 10 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, March 23

Kobi & Al, an acoustic duo, provides laid-back selections at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y.

At 3 p.m., 105 Band brings classic rock ‘n’ roll energy to J&S Roadhouse.

One Night Only (1NO) plays crowd-favorite covers at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, March 25

Grab the mic for another round of karaoke at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill.

Thursday, March 27

Erika Sherger & Band bring their heartfelt Americana and folk stylings to the Vreeland Store, kicking off the evening at 6 p.m. with rich storytelling and warm melodies.

Friday, March 28

The JP Conques Duo provides dinner entertainment during the Friday Night Fish Fry at 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

Miss Demeanor returns to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. with a mix of cover and party rock hits.

Reggae Night sets a laid-back groove at Trail’s End Taphouse at the same time.

Rick Barth delivers a solo performance at Grasshopper Irish Pub at 8 p.m.

Seconds Duo, featuring Erik Davi and Shoheen, serves up an eclectic mix of Tom Petty, Beck and Sheryl Crow hits at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, also at 8 p.m.

No Time Lost plays a high-energy set of rock and pop covers at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill.

