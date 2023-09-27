Fall festivals full of live music

The West Milford area is gearing up for live music and festivals to captivate your senses and make your weekend memorable.

Saturday, Sept. 30

The historic Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., will come alive Saturday as the Friends of Wallisch Homestead present their fourth annual music festival.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the event promises a delightful fusion of music, artisanal crafts, classic cars and a brand-new addition: a beer garden.

For $15, you gain access to a full day of entertainment, featuring acts such as the Kootz, Zeke Carey Band, Pishy Cloots, 3M Band and Rock Underground.

At 3 p.m., make your way to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for a performance by the Spiders. This ensemble will transport you with their timeless tunes and electrifying stage presence.

As the evening unfolds, Cove Castle, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., beckons you to its second annual Funky Oktober Fest. Join the festivities starting at 6 p.m. and get ready to dance the night away with Uncle Shoehorn’s Funky Dance Party, a nine-piece band that knows how to keep the groove alive.

For those seeking a more laid-back musical experience, the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, offers a performance by Josh Admirand from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy the acoustic melodies in this charming setting as you unwind.

Or head over to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 9 p.m. to catch Brian Fitzpatrick in action.

If you’re looking to take the stage, Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, invites you to join its karaoke night, kicking off at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1

On Sunday, the Village of Warwick will host its 33rd annual Applefest. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the streets and parks will be bustling with activity, including live music on four different stages.

Enjoy the charming ambiance and diverse musical performances at this iconic local festival.

At 3 p.m., head to the Carriage Barn gallery at Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road, for a classical concert. This event marks the unveiling of the newly restored painting “The Abram Hewitt Estate” by artist Martha Wood Belcher.

The concert will feature classical music of the era performed by a talented quartet of artists accompanied by pianist Garah Landes. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door; members of the Ringwood Manor Association of the Arts get in for free.

Or head back to J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m. to hear OC5’s mix of classic rock, R&B and dance.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Take a mid-week break and visit the West Milford Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Road. John Sheehan will be performing starting at 3:30 p.m., providing a pleasant soundtrack as you peruse the market’s offerings.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Thursday brings another musical treat at the Vreeland Store. From 6 to 8 p.m., enjoy the sounds of the John & Gus Duo as they serenade you with their acoustic melodies.

Friday, Oct. 6

Friday night brings an evening of blues and rock with the Hugh Pool Band at Cove Castle. This accomplished musician has shared the stage with such luminaries as Patti Smith, Gov’t Mule, Johnny Winter, John Mayall and the Fabulous Thunderbirds. He also has appeared on popular television shows, such as “The Emeril Lagasse Show” and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien.”

Or visit the Vreeland Store from 6: to 8 p.m. for an unplugged performance by Evolution.

