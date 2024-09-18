Fall festivals full of music

As fall begins, live music performances abound, including the kickoff of the newly expanded Autumn Lights Festival, showcasing a diverse lineup of genres on two stages Sept. 27-29.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Classic car enthusiasts will gather at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, for a car show accompanied by a performance by Gary Link starting at 2 p.m. Pishy Cloots will perform there at 6 p.m.

At 4 p.m., head to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., for an afternoon of funky, jam-filled rock by the Ryan Marks Band, playing covers of hits by iconic groups such as the Grateful Dead, Phish and Pearl Jam. Hear the set for a $5 cover or free with your apple-picking reservation.

Trail’s End Taphouse at the Greenwood Lake Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., will host Moonshine Creek at 5 p.m. The bluegrass band’s lively, down-home sound promises a high-energy set that will have the crowd tapping along.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, celebrates its ninth anniversary starting at 7 p.m. with a party featuring High Strung, playing their best country and classic rock renditions.

The Wayne Bilotti Duo brings its engaging acoustic set to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, beginning at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Southern Stew, with its signature blend of Southern rock hits, performs at 3 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery.

At the same time, J&S Roadhouse will be buzzing with energy as Strange Behavior provides a soundtrack for a car show with its dynamic rock covers.

For those looking for some lakeside tunes, Vinyl Tap debuts at 3 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt. Bringing classic rock favorites to the stage, Vinyl Tap will deliver a powerful and nostalgic set by the water.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Showcase your vocal talents at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, where the weekly karaoke night starts at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Browse for local goods at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, while enjoying acoustic tunes by Peter Sando at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26

At 6 p.m., the Kootz bring its signature mix of classic rock and oldies to the Vreeland Store.

The MissyPing Trio returns to Trail’s End Taphouse at 6:30 p.m. for a night of lively musical fun.

Friday, Sept. 27

The West Milford Autumn Lights Festival opens at Jungle Habitat, 109 Airport Road, with plenty of live music. Sirens takes the Community Stage at 4 p.m., followed by Whiskey Crossing with its high-energy country tunes on the Main Stage at 5 p.m. Allusion plays the Community Stage at 6 p.m. and the songwriting duo Shades takes the Main Stage at 7 p.m. The festival wraps up for the night with ALF After Dark featuring DJ TJ Bowman on the Main Stage from 9 to 11 p.m.

Quarter to Four brings jazzy vibes to Pennings Farm Market’s Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, starting at 6 p.m.

OCD offers its eclectic cross-genre performance at the Vreeland Store, also at 6 p.m.

Smittie will deliver her soulful songs at Trail’s End Taphouse starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Sean O’Flynn brings acoustic music to the Cove Castle Restaurant, 322 Lakeside Road, Greenwood Lake.

Country fans may enjoy the tunes of Country Comfort at J&S Roadhouse, also at 7 p.m.

Freddy Flake returns to the Grasshopper Irish Pub at 8 p.m.

Jimmy Lee delivers a lively set of country music at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge, also at 8 p.m.

