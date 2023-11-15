Fill up on music before you eat

As West Milford prepares for Thanksgiving festivities, the week unfolds with harmonious anticipation, especially on Thanksgiving Eve.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Kicking off the musical journey, the Timepeace acoustic trio takes center stage at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road. Join them at 6 p.m. for an intimate evening.

Head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m. for an unforgettable experience with Common Conviction as the band dives into classic rock tunes, promising a night of nostalgic hits.

The Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, welcomes the 3M Band at 8 p.m., ensuring a magical evening filled with diverse musical influences.

End the night at the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt. Starting at 9 p.m., the InterCity 125 Band brings dynamic energy to what they describe as “tributes to classics we all love but rarely hear.”

Sunday, Nov. 19

Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., hosts Identity Crisis at 2 p.m., a cover act hailing from the lower Hudson Valley with a wide-ranging repertoire that promises to captivate all music enthusiasts.

The music continues at J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m., when High Strung will serenade the audience with classic rock and country tunes.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Old School hosts its weekly Karaoke Night at 8 p.m., promising an evening of energy and enthusiasm.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Thanksgiving Eve brings a spectacular lineup of performances throughout the area.

They begin at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, with seasoned acoustic favorite Sean O’Flynn, starting at 5 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse welcomes back the Farmer Phil Band at 7 p.m. for a night of classic country and southern rock tunes.

Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, presents OCD at 7:30 p.m., featuring Chuck Burgi, the current drummer in Billy Joel’s band. This promises to be a performance filled with musical precision and artistry.

The Grasshopper Irish Pub features Ciro Patti at 8 p.m., delivering a soulful and captivating performance.

Concluding the Thanksgiving Eve celebration at 9 p.m., Old School Pub & Grill presents Bombay Anthem, a New Jersey-based indie rock band ready to rock the night. The performance may feature selections from the band’s debut album, “Tidal Theory.”

Friday, Nov. 24

Pennings Farm Cidery starts at 2 p.m. with the eclectic duo, the Harrisons, promising a unique musical experience.

The Vreeland Store hosts Roger & Al at 6 p.m. for an enchanting unplugged performance.

J&S Roadhouse features Strange Behavior at 7 p.m., playing rock covers that will keep the energy high.

The Grasshopper Irish Pub hosts Ron Ossi at 8 p.m., showcasing his musical mastery.

Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, invites everyone to a night of Black Friday karaoke at 9 p.m.

Strap on your dancing shoes and wrap up the week at Old School Pub, which presents DJ Matty at 9 p.m.

