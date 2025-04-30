From acoustic covers to classic rock

Saturday, May 3

The Billy Courtman Band performs at 2 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, offering an easygoing afternoon of classic tunes.

Black Cat Bone Acoustic Duo brings soulful blues and acoustic roots to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 5:30 p.m.

Head back to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. for Amy Goff of OCD, who blends pop, rock and singer-songwriter energy into an intimate early evening set.

At 7 p.m., classic rock fans may catch Iron Cobra igniting the night with powerhouse riffs and electrifying energy at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Ciro Patti offers acoustic covers and heartfelt originals at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Mirror Ball featuring Steve Divenuta keeps things upbeat and danceable at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y., also at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 4

Ease into Sunday with Moonshine Creek Trio at 2 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse. Its mix of Americana, bluegrass and country harmonies promises a lively, toe-tapping set.

At 3 p.m., head to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, for a laid-back acoustic session with Kobi & Al.

Little Nikki’s Radio turns up the volume at J&S Roadhouse with high-energy covers and rock classics, also at 3 p.m.

Nikki Briar brings her fiery Southern rock sound to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, for a lakeside performance at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 6

Get ready to belt it out! Karaoke night returns to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 8

Wrap up your Thursday with more classic hits as the Billy Courtman Band returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m., bringing timeless tunes.

Friday, May 9

Friday night is stacked with live music.

At 6 p.m., the Fermenters Band brings its groove-driven mix to the Vreeland Store.

Shoot the Moon Trio fills Pennings Farm Market with nostalgic pop tunes at the same time.

Country Comfort delivers classic and contemporary country hits at J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m., it’s your turn to shine at the Trail’s End Taphouse Karaoke Night, a fun, judgment-free zone for all your favorite songs.

The Bill & Zack Duo takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub with its tight harmonies and acoustic jams.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com