From bluegrass to British invasion

Catch a live musical performance Saturday at the Harvest Festival in West Milford and Sunday at the New Jersey Botanical Garden in Ringwood.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Will Hinck, also known as “nerd on guitar,” will perform at 11 a.m. at the Lakeside Farmers Market, 7 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. He will do an acoustic set featuring a wide range of songs from the ’60s to today.

At noon, head over to Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road, for the third annual Harvest Festival hosted by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office. The free event offers live music, hayrides, a petting zoo and food trucks.

At 3 p.m., Strings Attached will fill the air with energetic pop and rock covers at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. Whether you’re there for the music or apple picking, the $5 show (free with UPick reservations) pairs perfectly with crisp cider and fresh apples.

Catch Rupert & Scheetz’s return to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m. for a mix of singer-songwriter harmonies that have made them local favorites.

Or head to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, where the Ryan Marks Band will deliver a high-energy, rock-infused set also at 6 p.m.

Rick Barth performs a solo acoustic set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m.

If you’re in the mood for something livelier, unleash your inner star with karaoke at Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Starting at 1 p.m., head over to Castle Cove Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, for a jazzy brunch with Heidi Clark and Friends, including Domenic Cicchetti, James Wormworth and Lincoln Schleifer.

If you’re in the mood for classic rock, Carnaby Street will bring the sounds of the British Invasion to the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood, also at 1 p.m. Bring a lawn chair for the outdoor concert. A donation of $5 per person is requested. In the case of bad weather, the show will move indoors to the Carriage House.

At 2 p.m., Vera and the Force will perform rock and Southern rock favorites at Pennings Farm Cidery, with a $5 cover (free with UPick reservations).

Or check out Moonshine Creek, a bluegrass band known for its foot-stomping fun, playing at Trail’s End Taphouse.

Country Comfort will take the stage at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, delivering a set packed with country favorites.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Get ready for another fun-filled evening of karaoke at Old School Pub, starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Enjoy the autumn atmosphere at the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, with a solo acoustic set by Kyle Hancharick, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Catch Erika Sherger & Band at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, where they’ll perform a mix of folksy favorites.

The Missyping Duo takes the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse starting at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

The Fermenters Trio returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m., playing its signature blend of Americana, bluegrass, folk and indie tunes.

At 6:30 p.m., Dickie and Friends will perform at Trail’s End Taphouse.

At 7 p.m., head to Cove Castle, where Dylan Doyle will deliver a set inspired by R&B, Americana and funk.

At the same time, the Rachel Leeya Duo will bring its sounds to Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

For a fun tribute night, check out ACfnDC, New Jersey’s premier AC/DC tribute band, at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse. Eternally Doors, a tribute band to Jim Morrison and the Doors, is the opening act.

For late-night options, the Strangers Duo will deliver an alt-rock set at the Grasshopper at 8 p.m., while Tommy Vodka takes the stage for a solo performance at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge, also starting at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com