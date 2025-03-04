From bluegrass to pipes & drums

Saturday, March 8

Kick off your evening with lively bluegrass tunes by the Moonshine Creek Trio at 5:30 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Amy Goff delivers an eclectic set at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m. With a voice that transcends genres, Goff is sure to provide a captivating performance.

For those who love country music, Country Comfort brings its boot-stomping fun back to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m.

Also at 7 p.m., get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with the Passaic County Pipes & Drums at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Greenwood Lake Theater’s New Works Festival presents “Peggy (& Ben)” by Amy Jo Jackson at 7:30 p.m. at the Theatre at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, Warwick, N.Y. Details online at greenwoodlaketheater.org

Wrap up the night with MissyPing playing a mix of favorite tunes at 10 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, March 9

Ease into Sunday with an afternoon of live music by singer-songwriter Myles Mancuso starting at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick.

At 3 p.m., classic rock lovers may catch Wonderloaf at J&S Roadhouse. Its setlist of rock classics will keep the energy high throughout the afternoon.

Midnight Slim & Laurie Anne bring their signature soulful melodies to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11

Unleash your inner rock star for Old School Pub’s karaoke night kicking off at 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 13

Al Bazaz brings his signature acoustic sound back to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

Enjoy a free screening and discussion of the movie “Seed: The Untold Story” at 6:45 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse.

Friday, March 14

Start your night with a laid-back acoustic set from AJ Costa at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

Also at 6 p.m., the Ethan Levy Trio keeps the good vibes rolling during Pennings Farm Market’s Friday Night Fish Fry, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick. Expect a mix of fun songs across genres!

Trail’s End Taphouse transports you back to the ’90s for a night of nostalgia at 7 p.m. From grunge to pop, hip-hop to boy bands, get ready to relive the era of scrunchies, flannel and unforgettable jams.

At 8 p.m., enjoy Chris Delis’ solo set at Grasshopper Irish Pub or catch Peter Scance rocking out with country and Southern rock tunes at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

For night owls, DJ Matt keeps the energy high, spinning favorite hits at Old School Pub starting at 10 p.m.

