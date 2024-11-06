x
From funk and blues to rock and pop

WEST MILFORD. Performers onstage all weekend during the Giving Festival at the Vreeland Store.

| 06 Nov 2024 | 10:11
    The Fermenters Trio will play Friday, Nov. 16 at the Vreeland Store. (Photo courtesy of the Fermenters Trio)
    Billy Courtman performs Sunday morning during the Vreeland Store’s Giving Festival. (Photo courtesy of Billy Courtman)
Saturday, Nov. 9

Soul Purpose, a seven-piece group, brings its unique mix of New Orleans funk, soul and swing to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., at 2 p.m. The $5 cover is included if you have U-Pick apple reservations.

The Vreeland Store’s Giving Festival kicks off at 3 p.m. at 1383 Macopin Road. It features classic country, British Invasion hits and American blues as the Hendersons take the stage. They will be followed by Pishy Cloots at 6 p.m.

The Wonderloaf Show, known for never repeating set lists and playing classic rock and more, take the stage at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

At 8 p.m., catch Brian Fitzpatrick & Band of Brothers performing at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

End the night with karaoke at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Billy Courtman kicks off the second day of the Vreeland Store’s Giving Festival at 11 a.m. Amy Goff & Vinnie bring their eclectic mix of tunes there at 2 p.m.

Also at 2 p.m., enjoy live music from Sons of Hudson in the Pennings Farm Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

The Hellhounds bring their rockin’ blues to J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m.

Release the Houndz delivers high-energy alternative/pop rock covers with classic rock twists at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, also at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill. Enjoy a night of singing your favorite tunes.

Thursday, Nov. 15

The Billy Courtman Band returned to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. for an engaging set.

Friday, Nov. 16

The Fermenters Trio will play at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, showcasing original songs and a mix of traditional, roots-rock and indie folk covers featuring Chris Lelli, Seth Mandel, and Larry Ghiorsi.

Head to Pennings Farm Market at 7 p.m. for soulful selections from Big Soda & Special K.

Or catch Little Nikki’s Radio, a high-energy New Jersey-based cover band, at J&S Roadhouse at the same time.

Freddy Flake returns to Grasshopper Irish Pub at 8 p.m.

The Heist Duo, an acoustic guitar-based band playing hits from the ’50s to now, will perform at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23, Oak Ridge, also at 8 p.m.

