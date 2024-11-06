From funk and blues to rock and pop

Saturday, Nov. 9

Soul Purpose, a seven-piece group, brings its unique mix of New Orleans funk, soul and swing to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., at 2 p.m. The $5 cover is included if you have U-Pick apple reservations.

The Vreeland Store’s Giving Festival kicks off at 3 p.m. at 1383 Macopin Road. It features classic country, British Invasion hits and American blues as the Hendersons take the stage. They will be followed by Pishy Cloots at 6 p.m.

The Wonderloaf Show, known for never repeating set lists and playing classic rock and more, take the stage at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

At 8 p.m., catch Brian Fitzpatrick & Band of Brothers performing at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

End the night with karaoke at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Billy Courtman kicks off the second day of the Vreeland Store’s Giving Festival at 11 a.m. Amy Goff & Vinnie bring their eclectic mix of tunes there at 2 p.m.

Also at 2 p.m., enjoy live music from Sons of Hudson in the Pennings Farm Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

The Hellhounds bring their rockin’ blues to J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m.

Release the Houndz delivers high-energy alternative/pop rock covers with classic rock twists at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, also at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill. Enjoy a night of singing your favorite tunes.

Thursday, Nov. 15

The Billy Courtman Band returned to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. for an engaging set.

Friday, Nov. 16

The Fermenters Trio will play at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, showcasing original songs and a mix of traditional, roots-rock and indie folk covers featuring Chris Lelli, Seth Mandel, and Larry Ghiorsi.

Head to Pennings Farm Market at 7 p.m. for soulful selections from Big Soda & Special K.

Or catch Little Nikki’s Radio, a high-energy New Jersey-based cover band, at J&S Roadhouse at the same time.

Freddy Flake returns to Grasshopper Irish Pub at 8 p.m.

The Heist Duo, an acoustic guitar-based band playing hits from the ’50s to now, will perform at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23, Oak Ridge, also at 8 p.m.

