From jug band music to Top 40 hits

Saturday, Nov. 16

The Missyping Duo will perform its unique mix of tunes at 2 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake.

At 6 p.m., immerse yourself in authentic jug band music with lively folk instruments as the Back Porch Jug Band performs at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

For fans of timeless classics, Sherma Andrews takes the stage at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, with “The Legendary Lady Show.” This special tribute celebrates female artists, including Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Adele, blending soul, pop and jazz.

Also at 7 p.m., Vera and the Force, a five-piece classic and Southern rock cover band, will energize J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, with genre favorites.

The Wayne Bilotti Duo brings crowd-pleasing covers and classic rock hits to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m.

No Time Lost takes over Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m. with a high-energy set of Top 40 hits and beloved rock and pop classics.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Start your afternoon with a jazz brunch at Cove Castle featuring the Mitch Schecter Trio, beginning at 2 p.m. These seasoned musicians, including Ryan Berg on bass and Steve Skye on drums, promise a warm, melodic jazz experience.

Or stop by Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., at 2 p.m. for the JP Conques Duo, whose bluesy, acoustic set pairs perfectly with an afternoon of cider sipping.

At 3 p.m., Southern rock band SouthBound returns to J&S Roadhouse, bringing deep cuts and classic hits from legends, such as the Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Over at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, Strings Attached Duo rounds out the afternoon with pop and rock favorites, starting at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Dive into an evening of fun at Old School Pub, where karaoke kicks off at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Join the Erika Sherger Band at the Vreeland Store for an evening of indie-folk starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22

The Vreeland Store hosts Growing Old Disgracefully, a group bringing traditional bluegrass tunes to life for a down-home start to the evening, at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., head over to Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, where Marc Von Em’s soulful mix of folk, blues and Americana creates a heartfelt performance.

Also at 7 p.m., No Time Lost returns to J&S Roadhouse with its high-energy rock and pop covers.

Multi-instrumentalist Peter Scance takes the stage at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23, Oak Ridge, at 8 p.m. for a dynamic set.

For an acoustic vibe, Ray DeLear performs at Grasshopper Irish Pub, playing folksy tunes and traditional Celtic and Irish favorites, also starting at 8 p.m.

Rated R Band hits the stage at Old School Pub at 10 p.m., delivering rock, blues and pop classics from the ’60s to today.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com