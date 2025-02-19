From traditional tunes to power rock

Saturday, Feb. 22

Kick off the weekend with an evening of high-energy performances.

Pishy Cloots brings a lively mix of Scottish, Irish and bluegrass traditions, showcasing fast-fingered instrumentals and soulful energy, at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

At Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., the Hairy Styles Duo takes the stage at 6:30 p.m., delivering funky beats and acoustic magic that will keep you grooving.

For those craving rock, ROXON brings its hard-hitting sound to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, at 7 p.m.

Tony Caggiano sets up for a solo performance at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m.

Wrap up the night with some classic rock from Driving Kim Crazy at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, starting at 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Devin Daversa delivers a solo set at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

The Strings Attached Duo plays a mix of pop and rock favorites at D’Boathaus Restaurant, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at 3 p.m.

If you’re looking for something with more edge, Raw Deal brings powerhouse rock ‘n’ roll to J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m., turning up the energy for the evening.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Get ready to sing your heart out at Old School Pub as the weekly karaoke night kicks off at 8 p.m. Gather your friends, grab the mic and belt out your favorite tunes.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

It’s game night with a musical twist! At 7 p.m., test your knowledge at music bingo, offered by both Trail’s End Taphouse and Old School Pub.

Thursday, Feb. 27

The Ragtime Millionaires bring their timeless, toe-tapping sound to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

Trail’s End Taphouse’s open mic night starts at 7 p.m., welcoming musicians, poets and comedians to share their talent in a friendly, supportive setting.

Friday, Feb. 28

Start the weekend with an eclectic mix of performances.

DnA showcases its diverse sound at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

Trail’s End Taphouse transforms into an ’80s dance haven with DJ Rinpoche spinning the biggest hits of the decade starting at 7 p.m.

For more live music, the Strings Attached Duo returns to Pennings Farm Market at 7 p.m.

Ron Ossi plays a solo set at Grasshopper Irish Pub at 8 p.m.

At the same time, Seconds Duo delivers a set at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.

Release the Houndz Duo closes things out with an energetic set of alternative and pop rock covers at Old School Pub, starting at 10 p.m.

