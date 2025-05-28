Get rowdy or chill out

Saturday, May 31

Brother Jerome kicks off the Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., at 5 p.m., bringing its uplifting reggae tunes to the golden hour crowd.

The Hendersons return to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m., delivering their smooth harmonies and timeless favorites.

Live music also is back at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., where Dave’s Not Here, featuring Dave Gellis, Dave Hirschberg and Dave De Pinto, takes the stage with a jam-oriented performance at 7 p.m.

At the same time, the Other Band rocks J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, with an expansive setlist that spans rock ‘n’ roll, blues, country and R&B.

Local favorite Ray Longchamp plays an intimate solo set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m. He is known for his emotive guitar work and seasoned vocals.

Release the Houndz stops by Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 10 p.m. This high-energy alternative/pop rock cover band blends cool harmonies with some gritty classic rock flair, perfect for a late night.

Sunday, June 1

Enjoy a soulful Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m., when Gregg Hollister performs at Cove Castle.

At 3 p.m., Myles Mancuso, a gifted singer-songwriter, takes over the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, with a solo set full of rich storytelling.

J&S Roadhouse hosts Southern Comfort, also at 3 p.m., so if you’re craving some country music, this is your stop.

Head over to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, where McMule brings its unique blend of blues, funk, grass, country and rock at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 3

It’s back to the mic at Old School Pub, where karaoke night starts at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 5

Kick off your evening at 6 p.m. with the Ragtime Millionaires at the Vreeland Store. Their foot-tapping, old-timey tunes will transport you back in time.

Make your way to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, for the weekly Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Expect music, poetry, comedy and everything in between in a welcoming and inspiring community setting.

Friday, June 6

Trail’s End Taphouse hosts the wild and wonderful Funkrust Brass Band at 6 p.m. Its horn-driven sound blends New Orleans-style street funk, soul and punk energy, promising a vibrant, dance-fueled party. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

For a more relaxed Friday night, Gary Link performs at the Vreeland Store, offering an acoustic, easygoing set.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com