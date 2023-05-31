Grandson of Johnny Cash visits West Milford

As the summer heats up, so does the live music scene in West Milford.

Kickstarting the weekend on Saturday, June 3, the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, will come alive with The Frementers from 6 to 8 p.m., playing their eclectic mix of folk and Americana tunes.

At J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, Wonderloaf, a band composed entirely of members who worked at the factory of the same name, will rock the stage from 7 to 11 p.m.

And up the mountain, Hewitt’s Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, will keep the energy high with a DJ spinning beats starting at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, June 4, head back to Old School Pub for an afternoon by The Heist Acoustic Duo, starting at 2 p.m.

Or swing by J&S Roadhouse to catch After Party playing their mix of cover tunes from 3 to 7 p.m.

Get ready for an unforgettable evening on Thursday, June 8, as J&S Roadhouse presents a night to remember with the arrival of Thomas Gabriel, grandson of the legendary Johnny Cash.

The talented singer-songwriter Kevin DeFeo will open the special event, accompanied by beloved local favorites, The Farmer Phil Band.

With their unique blend of country and southern rock, The Farmer Phil Band is renown for its numerous appearances at Sussex County’s Rock, Ribs and Ridges Festival.

Gabriel’s performance will transport you through time, with his captivating storytelling and gritty vocals reminiscent of Cash.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Limited to 300 tickets.

If you’re looking for a more laid-back Thursday, the Vreeland Store will showcase the talent of solo acoustic performer Josh Admirand on June 8.

On Friday, June 9, make your way to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Newfoundland, where Ciro Patti will serenade the crowd with his acoustic guitar and live loops from 9 p.m. to midnight.

For those craving classic rock covers, head back to J&S Roadhouse to catch Common Conviction from 7 to 11 p.m.