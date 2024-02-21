Hear old and new hits on local stages

Get ready for another week of vibrant musical acts across West Milford.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Pishy Cloots will grace the stage at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m. Known for its dynamic blend of Scottish, Irish and bluegrass traditions infused with surprises, the band promises an evening of fast fingers backed by soulful energy.

At 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, will host Southbound, a Southern rock tribute band guaranteed to transport audiences with its authentic renditions of classic hits.

Brace yourself for an electrifying performance by the high-energy rock duo the Harrisons at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2819 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Catch No Promises at 8 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y. This alternative modern rock band, hailing from Orange County, N.Y., promises to deliver a setlist of music from the ‘90s to today that will keep you grooving all night long.

Head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, at 9 p.m. to experience the infectious energy of Second Hand Flannel as the band rocks the house.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, welcomes BSKi at 2 p.m. The singer offers a unique blend of old-school crooning with modern influences reminiscent of Jamiroquai and neo-soul.

At 3 p.m., J&S Roadhouse invites patrons to enjoy the sounds of the Blue Collar Band, which plays a diverse repertoire spanning six decades of rock music.

JP Conques will treat audiences to a soulful blend of classic rock and blues at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Enjoy a midweek treat of karaoke at Old School Pub, starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Immerse yourself in the dynamic performance by Release the Houndz duo, featuring their blend of alt-pop rock and classic rock tunes, at 6 p.m. at D’Boathaus.

John & Gus will kick off their performance at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store. Treat yourself to an evening of delightful tunes by this talented duo.

Friday, March 1

Prepare to be serenaded by Gary Link as he takes the spotlight at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

Country Comfort returns to delight audiences at J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. with its renditions of hits from today’s top country artists.

Also at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, DnA will grace the stage with its eclectic mix, tailored specifically for the farm audience and promising an unforgettable musical experience.

At 8 p.m., head over to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, where Matt Gillert will entertain with his favorite country music tunes.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com