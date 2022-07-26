Highland Stage brings ‘The Little Mermaid’ to Vernon

The Highland Stage will present its annual summer musical at Vernon Township High School from July 29 through August 6. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic Disney animated film, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is a classic and beautiful love story for the entire family. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this Broadway gem will capture your heart with its irresistible song favorites, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Performances will be July 29, 30, and August 5 at 7 p.m. with a matinee on August 6 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for senior citizens, children, and students with ID. There will also be a special senior citizen performance on August 4 at 6 p.m. where senior citizens will pay only $8. Tickets can be purchased through thehighlandstage.org up to two hours before the performance. They will also be available to purchase at the door. Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).