Highlander Marching Band to honor veterans

West Milford High School’s multiple national championship winning Highlander Marching Band proudly presents its 22nd Annual Military Concert and Tattoo honoring Veterans on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at West Milford High School.

This will be the last chance to experience the West Milford Highlander Marching Band and their 2022 Marching Competition Show, When Darkness Falls, under the direction of Drum Major, Maxine Kunz.

Celebrated groups performing are the Bergen County Firefighters featuring the Shots, Rory O’Moore Pipe Band, Colonial Musketeers Jr. Fife & Drum Corps, Claddagh Pipe Band, West Milford Highlander Pipes & Drums, Clifton High School’s show band of the northeast, the high stepping Marching Mustangs, West Milford Highlander Percussion Ensemble, and the West Milford Highlander Marching Band and Color Guard.

For more than two decades, the Highlander Tattoo has become a must-see moving musical showcase of band precision, bagpipe glory and drum excellence. This is the West Milford Highlander Band Parents (WMBPA) biggest fundraiser of the year, and this event provides vital funding for the multiple National Championship Band program at WMHS.

Advance Tickets are $20 Adults 13-up ($25 at Door), $15 Seniors 60+ ($20 at Door), $10 Kids 5-12 per person. Advanced tickets may be purchased by sending in form and payment WMBPA, PO Box 603, West Milford, NJ 07480. Concessions will be available. Visit wmhighlanderband.com for more info and to download form.

Doors open 5:15 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.