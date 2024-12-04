Saturday, Dec. 7

The Hendersons bring their music to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m. for an evening of live tunes in a cozy atmosphere.

Kobi & Al, an acoustic duo, deliver a captivating mix of popular hits from past and present at 7 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

Also at 7 p.m., My Anxiety takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, for an energetic set.

Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road, hosts a Victorian Christmas concert of historic holiday songs featuring Ridley and Anne Enslow. The evening includes the 7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall and a self-guided tour of the elegantly decorated mansion. Tickets are $40 and must be purchased in advance through Eventbrite.

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, hosts a karaoke night at 9 p.m. where you can take the mic and enjoy a lively crowd.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Alyssa Goldstein brings her soulful voice to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Little Nikki’s Radio delivers a rocking performance at J&S Roadhouse, ideal for fans of upbeat music.

JP Conques entertains with a lively afternoon of rock tunes at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at the same time.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

The fun picks up at 8 p.m. with the weekly karaoke night at Old School Pub.

Thursday, Dec. 12

The Ragtime Millionaires bring their unique sound to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. This celebrated local group promises an evening of lively and nostalgic music sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Friday, Dec. 13

The Fermenters Trio performs its folk-inspired melodies at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store.

The John Reddan Duo takes over Pennings Farm Market at 7 p.m. with a dynamic set.

Simultaneously, No Time Lost, a high-energy rock and pop cover band, plays an exciting mix of hits at J&S Roadhouse.

The Heist Duo, an acoustic guitar-based band from Bergen County, performs an eclectic repertoire spanning decades at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

To wrap up the night, A Bad Day hits the stage at 10 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, with a performance to keep the energy going.

