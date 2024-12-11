Holiday classics on handbells, chimes

Saturday, Dec. 14

The Brian Collazo Duo brings its soulful blend of tunes to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., at 4 p.m.

At 7 p.m., sing your heart out at karaoke at Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

If you’re looking for a party atmosphere, Miss Demeanor will rock the stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, delivering covers and party rock hits, also at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Rick Barth’s acoustic solo set at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, offers a more relaxed vibe.

End the night with Driving Kim Crazy at 10 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, as the band dives into classic rock’s deep cuts.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Experience the magic of the Jersey Jubilation Handbell Choir at 1:30 p.m. at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road, Ringwood. Directed by Christine Braden, this ensemble brings holiday classics to life with five octaves of Whitechapel handbells and nearly six octaves of chimes. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

The Ken Flood Duo performs at 2 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse.

At 3 p.m., J&S Roadhouse hosts a Christmas party featuring Wonderloaf’s lively music.

Simultaneously, Rob Gorny delivers a heartfelt acoustic set at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, for a more intimate Sunday afternoon performance.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Tuesday night is all about karaoke! Head to Old School Pub at 8 p.m. for an evening of musical fun. Take the mic and share your favorite tunes.

Friday, Dec. 20

J&S Roadhouse hosts an evening of country favorites at 7 p.m.

Pauly Di Dio plays live at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, at the same time.

At 8 p.m., Tim VG brings more country tunes to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

