Holiday Festival kicks off weekend

With a diverse lineup of talented musicians and a holiday festival planned, here’s a peek at the exciting happenings this weekend and beyond.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Kicking off the weekend is the Holiday Festival at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering festive food and drinks, craft vendors, face painting, bonfires and live music.

The Fermenerts Band will start the musical journey at 11 a.m., bringing a blend of original and cover tunes to the stage.

At 2 p.m., don’t miss the OCD Band, an eclectic rock group featuring Amy Goff, Chuck Burgi, Vinnie DeMasi and Dave Faulkner. Their unique sound promises to captivate any audience.

At 6 p.m., it’s time for a very special performance by Rupert & Rupert, where Bruce will perform with his son Daniel. They’ll mix Bruce’s original tunes with covers from the best of New Country and Americana, including artists such as Zach Bryan and Noah Kahan.

At 7 p.m., make your way to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, to enjoy a lively performance by Blame It On The Girl. This band will entertain with a diverse mix of party rock, pop, funk and country.

Sunday, Nov. 5

The Holiday Festival continues at the Vreeland Store from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing a perfect setting for a Sunday outing.

Starting at 10 a.m., the Erika Sherger Duo will take the stage, playing indie folk that’s sure to create a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

From 2 to 4 p.m., the Kootz will present an acoustic unplugged set, delivering classic tunes in their unique style.

At 3 p.m., head back to J&S Roadhouse to catch Wonderloaf, often hailed as “the best band you’ve never heard of!” They are a five-piece ensemble that likes to play raw rock music, and their sets are always unique, featuring classic rock and beyond.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

If you’re looking for a reason to brighten up your Tuesday night, look no further than Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Whether you’re an aspiring singer or just enjoy watching others take the stage, stop by for a night of karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 9

At 6 p.m., enjoy the musical stylings of Al Bazaz, a singer, songwriter, guitarist and co-founder of the reggae band No Discipline at the Vreeland Store. He’s sure to bring a unique and soulful vibe to the evening.

At 8 p.m., visit Baldo Bistro, 9 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, for a fun night of karaoke. It’s the perfect opportunity to unleash your inner rock star.

Friday, Nov. 10

From 6 to 8 p.m., be enchanted by the Billy Courtman Band as they perform acoustic musings at the Vreeland Store that are sure to set the perfect mood for the evening.

Or at 7 p.m., join the crowd at J&S Roadhouse for a performance by Smuggler’s Attic. They’ll be rocking tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s, making it a night to remember.

