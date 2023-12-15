Holiday sing-along onstage this weekend

The West Milford Players will present “Tis The Season to Sing, A Holiday Sing Along” on Dec. 15-17 at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10.

Feel free to bring an unwrapped toy for the church’s toy drive.

On Friday, there will be a Guessing Candy Game and on Saturday an Ugly Sweater Contest. On Sunday, Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet the audience.

For information, call the West Milford Players hotline at 973-697-4400.