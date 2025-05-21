Holiday weekend full of tunes

Saturday, May 24

The holiday weekend kicks off with a lively lineup.

At 5 p.m., head to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., for its Sunset Series featuring the Black Dirt Bandits, with boot-stomping country fun.

Stop by the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, to catch Pishy Cloots deliver its Celtic set at 6 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, hosts the Hellhounds, who bring their bluesy rock jams to the stage at 7 p.m.

Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. at the Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, perfect for those ready to take the spotlight.

Sunday, May 25

Sunday brings a mix of solo sets and feel-good cover bands.

At 3 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery welcomes Devin Daversa, known for his smooth solo acoustic performances.

Don’t Ask offers a crowd-pleasing mix of covers at J&S Roadhouse, also at 3 p.m.

Vinyl Tap, a band dedicated to “playing the music you love from the days you miss,” performs at 4 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt. Expect classic rock hits and nostalgic favorites.

Monday, May 26 - Memorial Day

Wrap up your long weekend with more great tunes.

At 2 p.m., the Identity Crisis Duo performs at Pennings Farm Cidery, bringing a repertoire of covers.

D’Boathaus hosts its Memorial Day Extravaganza at 4 p.m., featuring Strings Attached with energetic pop and rock tunes.

Tuesday, May 27

Old School Pub hosts another karaoke night, beginning at 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 29

Ease into the weekend early with Erika Sherger’s acoustic set at the Vreeland Store starting at 6 p.m. Her folk-leaning melodies and warm vocals make for a relaxed, intimate night of live music.

Friday, May 30

Starting at 6 p.m., Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, features Midnight Slim and Laurie Anne, with a blend of soulful tunes.

The Rhythm Brokers, who specialize in classic rock favorites, will perform at the same time at the Vreeland Store.

Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge, presents a solo set by Nick Nella at 8 p.m.

Also at 8 p.m., Old School Pub features the Heist Duo Acoustic with its energetic spin on modern hits, and the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, brings back the Wayne Bilotti Duo for a lively performance.

