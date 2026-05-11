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Jazz Band celebrates American heritage

Oak Ridge. The 250 Years of Our American Heritage Celebration Concert will feature the Jefferson Township Community Concert & Jazz Bands directed by Peter A. Tummillo Jr., performing selections from the Great American Songbook with vocalists Verity Fox and Rich Rossback.

Oak Ridge /
| 11 May 2026 | 04:17
    The Jefferson Township Community Concert &amp; Jazz Bands, directed by Peter A. Tummillo, Jr., performs music from the The Great American Songbook featuring vocalists Verity Fox &amp; Rich Rossback.
    The Jefferson Township Community Concert & Jazz Bands, directed by Peter A. Tummillo, Jr., performs music from the The Great American Songbook featuring vocalists Verity Fox & Rich Rossback. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Denville's official Town Crier Douglas Gabel poses dressed in a red and gold coat, white breeches, black boots and a tricorne hat as was the tradition dating back to the 18th century.
    Denville's official Town Crier Douglas Gabel poses dressed in a red and gold coat, white breeches, black boots and a tricorne hat as was the tradition dating back to the 18th century. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)