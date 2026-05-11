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Entertainment
Jazz Band celebrates American heritage
Oak Ridge. The 250 Years of Our American Heritage Celebration Concert will feature the Jefferson Township Community Concert & Jazz Bands directed by Peter A. Tummillo Jr., performing selections from the Great American Songbook with vocalists Verity Fox and Rich Rossback.
maria kovic
Oak Ridge
/
| 11 May 2026 | 04:17
The Jefferson Township Community Concert & Jazz Bands, directed by Peter A. Tummillo, Jr., performs music from the The Great American Songbook featuring vocalists Verity Fox & Rich Rossback.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Denville's official Town Crier Douglas Gabel poses dressed in a red and gold coat, white breeches, black boots and a tricorne hat as was the tradition dating back to the 18th century.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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