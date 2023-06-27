Jug band kicks off holiday weekend

Start your holiday weekend Friday, June 30 with a night of authentic Americana jug-band music from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, with the four-piece group the Back Porch Jugband.

At Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, hear Rick Barth strum along to original acoustic tunes and covers starting at 9 p.m.

If you’re looking for country tunes, look no further than J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, West Milford, for “North Jersey’s Premiere Country Cover Band,” Country Comfort, from 7 to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, July 1, head to J&S Roadhouse for a dose of hard rock with Strange Behavior. From 7 to 11 p.m, this five-piece hard rock band will bring high energy to your favorite rock hits.

On Sunday, July 2, Common Conviction returns to J&S Roadhouse from 3 to 7 p.m. to cover classics from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

At the New Jersey Botanical Garden, 2 Morris Road, Ringwood, award-winning singer-songwriter Loretta Hagen will be performing Friday, July 7.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., Hagen will serenade with her dynamic Americana folk tunes. A lawn chair is recommended, and a $5 per-person donation is requested.

At 9 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Kinnelon’s On Tap band will perform. Covering favorites from Alanis Morissette to Led Zeppelin, On Tap’s versatile set list will surely be a crowd-pleaser.

Smugglers Attic will take the stage at J&S Roadhouse from 7 to 11 p.m. for your Friday night classic rock fix.