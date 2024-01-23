Kaufman Music Center reveals details of Mountain Lake Park retreat

As one of the last acts of 2023, the town of Warwick announced plans for a music camp at Mountain Lake Park run by the New York City-based Kaufman Music Center. This week, the music center gave further details on its summer programming for the park.

The Kaufman Music Camp & Retreat at Mountain Lake Park will be offering “an unparalleled performing arts education in a breathtaking lakefront setting,” the music center said in its announcement. “The camp transports some of Kaufman’s finest education programs along with innovative and engaging new offerings from the heart of the arts on New York City’s Upper West Side to the tranquil beauty of Warwick’s sparkling lakes and rolling hills.”

“I’m excited to share the exceptional teachers at Kaufman with families from all around our area at our new summer camp,” said pianist Orli Shaham, chair of Kaufman’s Board of Trustees. “They’ve improved my own children’s lives for over a decade.”

Kaufman Executive Director Kate Sheeran said, “We are thrilled that some of our signature performing arts programs, plus exciting new camps not offered anywhere else, can now be enjoyed by kids, adults and whole families together in a beautiful setting outside the city.”

Participants will have the opportunity to attend weekend workshops or week-long programs in music, dance and theater for all ages, from young children and teens to adults. The camp will be in session from July 29 to August 17, 2024.

Some of the week-long day programs for kids include: Dance & Dalcroze Camp, for ages 4 to 7, allowing them explore different dance styles and a movement-based approach to music; Summer Arts Camp, for ages 5 to 11, focusing on creativity through acting, singing, dancing, role-playing games and the visual arts; Summer Strings, where violinists, violists and cellists ages 11 to 18 can participate in individual lessons, ensembles, classes and workshops; and Summer Piano, for skilled pianists ages 11 to 18 to participate in individual lessons, ensembles, classes and workshops.

The camp will also feature a “Family On Stage Weekend,” for families with kids ages four and older who love to sing, act and dance together.

Weekend overnight retreats for adults will be available as well. The “Great American Songbook Weekend” will feature sing-alongs, vocal lessons, lecture demonstrations, solo performances and more. Adults can enjoy a “Dalcroze Teacher Training,” whereby musicians and music teachers with previous Dalcroze experience can hone their skills in eurhythmics, solfège, improvisation and Dalcroze pedagogy. Or opt for a whole week as part of the camp’s chamber music, piano, or jazz camps catered to adults looking to enhance their musical skills.

For pricing on each of the retreats or for more information, visit kaufmanmusiccenter.org/camp.