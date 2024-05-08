Kick up your heels to rock, country tunes

Get ready for an eclectic mix of entertainment, from soulful performances and rocking live bands to a captivating theater production this week.

Saturday, May 11

Big Soda & Special K will take the stage with their renditions of classic R&B, funk, soul and blues at 5 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

Casey Ferriola will be in the spotlight at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

The Greenwood Lake Theater presents the play “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. at Theatre at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, Warwick.

For those seeking classic rock and country classics, High Strung will be rocking the stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, starting at 7 p.m.

The Mighty Spectrum Band will bring down the house at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 7:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Freddy Flake returns to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, hosts a night of karaoke also starting at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

In a special Mother’s Day lineup, singer-songwriter Ethan Levy will serenade audiences at 1 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick.

The last performance of “Steel Magnolias” is at 2 p.m. at Theatre at Mountain Lake Park.

Whiskey Crossing will take over the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market at 3 p.m., treating guests to its repertoire of country covers.

At J&S Roadhouse, Vera and the Force will have you moving and grooving starting at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14

Mark your calendars for another night of karaoke at Old School Pub at 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

The Vreeland Store will host Erika Sherger and her band for an indie-folk set at 7 p.m.

Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market in Greenwood Lake invites guests to an acoustic open jam night, also at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Larry’s Fermenter’s trio returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., head over to Pennings Farm Market to experience Marc Von Em’s soulful sound influenced by folk, blues and Americana.

At Cove Castle, Bitzer & Trent will treat audiences to their country favorites starting at 7 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse invites you to join Country Comfort for some boot-stomping fun, also at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., catch the Brian Fitzpatrick Band of Brothers at the Grasshopper or enjoy the acoustic pair, the Heist Duo, playing a mix of tunes from the ’50s to the present, at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

