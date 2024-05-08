x
Kick up your heels to rock, country tunes

WEST MILFORD. Celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday with live entertainment.

| 08 May 2024 | 11:32
    Jeremy Langdale of Big Soda &amp; Special K will perform Saturday at Pennings Farm Market in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Jeremy Langdale)
    The Mighty Spectrum Band will take the stage Saturday at Cove Castle Restaurant in Greenwood Lake. (Photo courtesy of Mighty Spectrum Band)
Get ready for an eclectic mix of entertainment, from soulful performances and rocking live bands to a captivating theater production this week.

Saturday, May 11

Big Soda & Special K will take the stage with their renditions of classic R&B, funk, soul and blues at 5 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, N.Y.

Casey Ferriola will be in the spotlight at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

The Greenwood Lake Theater presents the play “Steel Magnolias” at 7 p.m. at Theatre at Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road, Warwick.

For those seeking classic rock and country classics, High Strung will be rocking the stage at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, starting at 7 p.m.

The Mighty Spectrum Band will bring down the house at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., at 7:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Freddy Flake returns to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, hosts a night of karaoke also starting at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

In a special Mother’s Day lineup, singer-songwriter Ethan Levy will serenade audiences at 1 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick.

The last performance of “Steel Magnolias” is at 2 p.m. at Theatre at Mountain Lake Park.

Whiskey Crossing will take over the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market at 3 p.m., treating guests to its repertoire of country covers.

At J&S Roadhouse, Vera and the Force will have you moving and grooving starting at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 14

Mark your calendars for another night of karaoke at Old School Pub at 8 p.m.

Thursday, May 16

The Vreeland Store will host Erika Sherger and her band for an indie-folk set at 7 p.m.

Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market in Greenwood Lake invites guests to an acoustic open jam night, also at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 17

Larry’s Fermenter’s trio returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., head over to Pennings Farm Market to experience Marc Von Em’s soulful sound influenced by folk, blues and Americana.

At Cove Castle, Bitzer & Trent will treat audiences to their country favorites starting at 7 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse invites you to join Country Comfort for some boot-stomping fun, also at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., catch the Brian Fitzpatrick Band of Brothers at the Grasshopper or enjoy the acoustic pair, the Heist Duo, playing a mix of tunes from the ’50s to the present, at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge.

