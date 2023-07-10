Kootz to perform tonight at Wallisch Homestead

Live music in West Milford starts Saturday, July 8 at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, with the Spiders. Led by award-winning guitarist and vocalist Nick DeStefano, this three-piece rock outfit will take the stage from 7 to 11 p.m., delivering an energetic performance that will have you dancing all night long.

If you’re in the mood to showcase your vocal skills, make your way to Old School Pub, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, for karaoke from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

On Sunday afternoon, July 9, OC5 will play their signature blend of classic rock, R&B and dance at J&S Roadhouse from 3 to 7 p.m.

Or spend the afternoon at Old School Pub, listening to Billy Mac performing country, rock, blues and pop tracks from 3 to 6 p.m.

Monday night, July 10 marks the start of the Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s summer concert series. Take in the tranquil surroundings of the historic Wallisch Homestead, 5 Lincoln Ave., as the Kootz fill the air with their classic rock, soul and blues starting at 7 p.m. Remember to bring a lawn chair or blanket to make yourself comfortable. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the barn.

On Thursday, July 13, Josh Admirand returns to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, West Milford, playing acoustic tunes from 6 to 8 p.m.

If you’d prefer to enjoy the night outdoors, head to the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo and enjoy Van Martin’s smooth classics from 7 to 9 p.m. Sit back, relax and let the enchanting sounds of Martin’s performance under the stars captivate you. Remember to grab a bite from Homer’s Girl’s food truck, serving delicious homemade treats. Admission is free.

Wrapping up the week on Friday, July 14, J&S Roadhouse will rock on with Roxon. This versatile five-piece band will cover songs from classic rock to country from 7 to 11 p.m.

Or enjoy the Evolution unplugged at the Vreeland Store from 6 to 8 p.m., offering a mix of rock and dance rhythms to get you moving.