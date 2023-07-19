Listen to music or make your own

The music scene in West Milford is buzzing with an exciting lineup of performances this week.

On Saturday, July 22, make your way to the Vreeland Store, 1382 Macopin Road, to catch Casey Ferriola’s captivating indie folk rock performance from 6 to 8 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, welcomes back the Farmer Phil Band for an energetic performance of country and southern rock to get you on your feet from 7 to 11 p.m.

At the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, listen to the powerful melodies of Rick Barth starting at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, July 23, the five-piece rock band Wonderloaf returns to J&S Roadhouse. Let their dynamic energy and robust sound entertain you from 3 to 7 p.m.

The Bob Magnuson Quintet will grace the stage at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave, on Monday, July 24, as part of the Friends of the West Milford Township Library’s summer concert series. Prepare to be mesmerized by Magnuson’s saxophone skills and the smooth jazz tunes of the quintet.

Tuesday, July 25 is the perfect opportunity for all aspiring singers to showcase their talent at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, during the karaoke night starting at 8 p.m. Sing your favorite tunes and enjoy a fun-filled evening of music and entertainment.

As you stroll through the West Milford Farmers Market in the parking lot behind the Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road, on Wednesday, July 26, be sure to listen to the sounds of DnA.

The talented collaborative duo of Dani Zanoni and Alex Keressen will treat you to a range of contemporary covers and original indie pop-rock tunes from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

On Thursday, July 27, head to the Vreeland Store for an intimate performance by Chris Reali at 6 p.m. With a unique blend of modern sounds and traditional influences, Reali’s Americana music will transport you on a musical journey.

The Bubbling Springs summer concert series, 1486 Macopin Road, presents the Kootz on Thursday night. Get ready to groove to their soulful tunes from 7 to 9 pm. The Helm food truck will also be there.

On Friday, July 28, listen to the infectious rhythms of the Rhythm Brokers at the Vreeland Store from 6 to 8 pm.

For a high-energy rock and pop experience, head to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. to catch No Time Lost. This band will have you singing along to current top 40 hits and timeless classics.

To showcase your singing skills, head to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Paterson Hamburg Turnpike, Oak Ridge, and enjoy a lively night of karaoke starting at 9 p.m.

DJ Matty will bring the energy to Old School Pub, spinning records to dance the night away starting at 10 p.m.