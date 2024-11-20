Listen to the music

Saturday, Nov. 23

Singer-songwriter Josh Admirand bring his heartfelt tunes to the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the 3M Band delivers rock favorites at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

The Big Sister Band, a female-fronted four-piece rock group, performs at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, also at 7 p.m.

For fans of folksy vibes, the Arborline Trio will perform at 8 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick N.Y

Kaelan Delaney’s solo acoustic set starts at 8 p.m. at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, hosts karaoke at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Myles Mancuso plays at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick.

Groove to OC5’s energetic cover favorites at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

Or enjoy an intimate acoustic performance by Nailed Shutt at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, at the same time.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Show off your singing skills or cheer on your friends at karaoke night, starting at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving Eve)

Kick off Thanksgiving Eve with live music as singer-songwriter Ethan Levy performs at 5 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery.

High Strung takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse with a lively set of country favorites at 7 p.m.

Bombay Anthem keeps the energy high with its dynamic performance at 10 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill.

Friday, Nov. 29

Rupert & Scheetz, a talented songwriting duo, returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

J&S Roadhouse comes alive with the upbeat country sounds of Country Comfort at 7 p.m.

The Bill & Zack Duo offers an engaging acoustic performance at Grasshopper Irish Pub at 8 p.m.

And Jimmy Lee brings his country acoustic set to Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge, also at 8 p.m.

For a mix of rock and jam vibes, Pennings Farm Market features the N.O. 149 Band at 9 p.m.

Scarlet Magnolias pays tribute to the Grateful Dead with its signature jam sound at 9 p.m. at Old School Pub.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com