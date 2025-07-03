Live music: A soundtrack for holiday weekend

Saturday, July 5

Continue your Fourth of July weekend celebration at 5 p.m. with the Sunset Series featuring No Promises Band at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. This Orange County-based group delivers a $10 cover set of alternative modern rock from the ’90s to today.

At 7 p.m., head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, where the Blue Collar Band offers six decades of rock, groovy jams and unexpected mashups, a true old‑school‑meets‑new‑school experience.

The Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., welcomes the band Dave’s Not Here, with its signature flair, to the lakeside stage also at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 6

Cove Castle hosts singer‑songwriter John Irizarry for an intimate set at 1:30 p.m.

Marc Von Em delivers soulful acoustic sounds at 3 p.m. in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

Duckface brings high‑energy fun to J&S Roadhouse at the same time.

At 4 p.m., the Nailed Shutt Band takes over D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, with jam‑band grooves and Grateful Dead favorites.

Tuesday, July 8

Unleash your inner rock star at karaoke night starting at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Thursday, July 10

The Ragtime Millionaires revive vintage, toe‑tapping tunes at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

Join a free family‑friendly concert under the stars at 7 p.m. at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road, featuring Maplewood Lane, veteran musicians playing classic rock. Bring a blanket or chair, grab a bite at the concession stand, and let the summer vibes roll.

Also at 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, hosts an Open Mic Night with music, poetry, comedy and more.

Friday, July 11

Ease into the weekend with two early sets.

At 5:30 p.m., Missy Ping Duo charms the crowd at Trail’s End Taphouse with soulful vocals and smooth harmonies.

The One Night Only Duo cranks out party‑rock anthems for a festive Friday‑night vibe at 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden.

