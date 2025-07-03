x
Live music: A soundtrack for holiday weekend

WEST MILFORD. Maplewood Lane will perform outside Thursday evening at Bubbling Springs Park.

| 03 Jul 2025 | 07:54
    Maplewood Lane performs an outdoor concert Thursday evening at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo. (Photo courtesy of Maplewood Lane)
    John Irizarry plays Sunday afternoon at Cove Castle in Greenwood Lake, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of John Irizarry)
Saturday, July 5

Continue your Fourth of July weekend celebration at 5 p.m. with the Sunset Series featuring No Promises Band at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y. This Orange County-based group delivers a $10 cover set of alternative modern rock from the ’90s to today.

At 7 p.m., head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, where the Blue Collar Band offers six decades of rock, groovy jams and unexpected mashups, a true old‑school‑meets‑new‑school experience.

The Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., welcomes the band Dave’s Not Here, with its signature flair, to the lakeside stage also at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 6

Cove Castle hosts singer‑songwriter John Irizarry for an intimate set at 1:30 p.m.

Marc Von Em delivers soulful acoustic sounds at 3 p.m. in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick.

Duckface brings high‑energy fun to J&S Roadhouse at the same time.

At 4 p.m., the Nailed Shutt Band takes over D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, with jam‑band grooves and Grateful Dead favorites.

Tuesday, July 8

Unleash your inner rock star at karaoke night starting at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Thursday, July 10

The Ragtime Millionaires revive vintage, toe‑tapping tunes at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

Join a free family‑friendly concert under the stars at 7 p.m. at the Bubbling Springs Rotary Gazebo, 1468 Macopin Road, featuring Maplewood Lane, veteran musicians playing classic rock. Bring a blanket or chair, grab a bite at the concession stand, and let the summer vibes roll.

Also at 7 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, hosts an Open Mic Night with music, poetry, comedy and more.

Friday, July 11

Ease into the weekend with two early sets.

At 5:30 p.m., Missy Ping Duo charms the crowd at Trail’s End Taphouse with soulful vocals and smooth harmonies.

The One Night Only Duo cranks out party‑rock anthems for a festive Friday‑night vibe at 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden.

