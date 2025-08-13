Live music: All flavors of rock on local stages

Saturday, Aug. 16

The evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with the Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., featuring alternative rockers Mimicking Mars. $10 cover.

Indie artist Sydney Leigh takes the stage, offering heartfelt originals and covers, at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

My Anxiety delivers a high-energy set at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Sunday, Aug. 17

High Strung serves up country and Southern rock favorites at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

The Harrisons play their eclectic mix of covers at the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, at the same time. $5 cover.

Driving Kim Crazy brings rock ’n’ roll vibes to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, starting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 19

Let loose as karaoke night kicks off at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, giving locals a chance to take the mic and belt out their favorites.

Wednesday, Aug. 20

Stroll the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, listening to the laid-back sounds of Marty Koppel starting at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 21

The Billy Courtman Band returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m., bringing its signature blend of tight musicianship and engaging stage presence.

Friday, Aug. 22

Alt-rock outfit No Promises plays at 5 p.m. at Clam ‘N Jam in the Pennings Farm Beer Garden. $5 cover.

Myles Mancuso, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, performs at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

The rock ’n’ roll Blue Collar Band takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse at the same time.

Also at 7 p.m., Chris Delis plays a solo set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

And Ciro Patti Jr. performs at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.

