Live music: All flavors of rock on local stages

WEST MILFORD. Old School Pub hosts karaoke night Tuesday.

| 13 Aug 2025 | 04:27
    The Harrisons perform Sunday afternoon at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo by Stefani M.C. Janelli)
    Mimicking Mars plays Saturday in the Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery in Warwick, N.Y. (Photo courtesy of Mimicking Mars)
Saturday, Aug. 16

The evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with the Sunset Series at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y., featuring alternative rockers Mimicking Mars. $10 cover.

Indie artist Sydney Leigh takes the stage, offering heartfelt originals and covers, at 6 p.m. at the Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road.

My Anxiety delivers a high-energy set at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Sunday, Aug. 17

High Strung serves up country and Southern rock favorites at 3 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse.

The Harrisons play their eclectic mix of covers at the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, at the same time. $5 cover.

Driving Kim Crazy brings rock ’n’ roll vibes to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, starting at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 19

Let loose as karaoke night kicks off at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt, giving locals a chance to take the mic and belt out their favorites.

Wednesday, Aug. 20

Stroll the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, listening to the laid-back sounds of Marty Koppel starting at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 21

The Billy Courtman Band returns to the Vreeland Store at 6 p.m., bringing its signature blend of tight musicianship and engaging stage presence.

Friday, Aug. 22

Alt-rock outfit No Promises plays at 5 p.m. at Clam ‘N Jam in the Pennings Farm Beer Garden. $5 cover.

Myles Mancuso, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, performs at 7 p.m. at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

The rock ’n’ roll Blue Collar Band takes the stage at J&S Roadhouse at the same time.

Also at 7 p.m., Chris Delis plays a solo set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland.

And Ciro Patti Jr. performs at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 South, Oak Ridge.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com