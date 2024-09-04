Live music at beer garden, farmer’s market

Musicians will be playing every style from funk and alt-rock to country and R&B on local stages this week.

Saturday, Sept. 7

The Sunset Music Series at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwck, N.Y., kicks off at 5 p.m. with Soul Purpose, a seven-piece band known for its unique blend of New Orleans funk, soul and swing. The $10 cover charge includes a complimentary cider or beer.

At 7 p.m., My Anxiety brings ’90s alt-rock covers to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road.

Ciro Patti will take the stage at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, Newfoundland, at 8 p.m., delivering an acoustic performance to cap off the night.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Mychal Kelly will perform in the Beer Garden at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., Warwick, starting at 3 p.m.

Simultaneously, J&S Roadhouse hosts Country Comfort, delivering the best country tunes.

At 4 p.m., head to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, Hewitt, where One Night Only (1NO), a unique party rock duo, will be playing all your favorite hits.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Get ready to unleash your inner star as karaoke kicks off at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Visit the West Milford Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, to shop for your favorite local goods accompanied by music from the talented Marty Koppel. Browse fresh produce and artisanal products while listening to his melodies starting at 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Enjoy your night with the Ken Flood Duo at Trails End Taphouse, GWL Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A, Greenwood Lake, N.Y., starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

The Identity Crisis Duo will offer a lively versatile musical backdrop at 6 p.m. in the Beer Garden at Pennings Farm Market.

At 7 p.m., head over to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, Greenwood Lake, to catch the Jose Lopez Trio, known for blending rock, R&B and roots music into a captivating performance.

Also at 7 p.m., local favorite Farmer Phil will be performing at J&S Roadhouse, bringing his popular tunes to the stage.

Catch John Desena rocking out at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge.

Or head to the Grasshopper to see Mike Brocatto deliver a high-energy performance at the same time.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com